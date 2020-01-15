See the Best Dresses to Ever Grace the SAG Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 4:00 AM

Janelle Monae, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lights, camera... fashion!

If you need to bring on the drama, the SAG Awards are the perfect place to do so.

The annual ceremony is all about celebrating the best of the best in acting, so it makes sense that Hollywood's biggest stars would slip into dazzling, daring and dramatic designs that are deserving of their own award.

In fact, it's one of the few red carpets during awards season where being theatrical and playful in both fashion and beauty is encouraged.

Case in point: Janelle Monáe made the red carpet her runway at the 2017 affair when she donned a show-stopping Chanel dress that was full of dainty lace, larger-than-life floral designs and mixed patterns. As if her fun and flirty number was eye-catching enough, she opted for an equally stylish updo, which was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Of course, others have taken an Old-Hollywood glam approach that still brings on the wow factor. Like Jennifer Garner, who lit up the star-studded ceremony in 2013 wearing a glitzy and glimmering gold strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Photos

The Best SAG Awards Dresses of All-Time

Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong'o, Kerry WashingtonGwendoline Christie and Viola Davis are just a few actresses that always slay the SAG Awards red carpet with designs that push the style boundaries.

Others like Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria and Margot Robbie are known for making classic pieces anything but basic.

If you live for the razzle-dazzle on the red carpet, take a walk down fashion memory lane in our gallery above! From feathery confections to billowing ballgowns and more, we've rounded up the best dresses to ever hit the SAG Awards.

With the 2020 SAG Awards only days away, we can't wait to see what fierce and fabulous lewks our favorite celebrities slip into. The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

