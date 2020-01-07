Siesta Key's Juliette Accuses Cara of Cheating on Garrett With Johnny Bananas

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Cara Geswelli Instagram
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 11:20 AM
An MTV love triangle could be unfolding right in front of our eyes.
Just hours before Siesta Key kicks off a brand-new season, one of its cast members dropped a serious allegation on social media.
According to Juliette Porter, co-star Cara Geswelli was allegedly unfaithful to Garrett Miller during their romance. In fact, she allegedly cheated on him with a fellow MTV reality star.
"Cara is a shady skank and she f*ckrd @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun," she wrote on Twitter. "Cara from our show lol."
As to where she got these allegations from, Juliette claims Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant "told me." In fact, Juliette's Instagram Stories proves she was enjoying a night out with Nilsa Monday evening to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Siesta Key.
While Cara and Johnny have not publicly commented on the allegations, Garrett responded to Juliette's tweet with a Gif from Little Rascals.
Soon after the claims first surfaced, the Internet also did some digging and found out Cara was at the Grand Oasis Cancun for MTV Spring Break in March 2019.
"Peace out Mexico, thanks for the tequila," Cara shared in an Instagram. Johnny would comment on the post writing, "Get off my turtle." Hmmmm!
As Siesta Key viewers know, however, Juliette and Cara have never been the best of friends. But when season three kicks off tonight, Garrett and Cara will be on shaky ground leaving them both uncertain of what their future holds.
In comparison, Johnny has been dating fellow MTV star and Quarter Life Crisis podcast co-host Morgan Willett for several months.
Most recently, the pair celebrated New Year's Eve together at Gaffnrey's in Saratoga Springs, New York. "11:59 vs. 12:01 Happy New Years, y'all! #2020," she wrote.
Siesta Key premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.
