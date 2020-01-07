The Masked Dancer Celebrity Competition Is Coming to Fox Thanks to Ellen DeGeneres

Fox
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 10:15 AM
Fox
From the network that brought The Masked Singer to America comes The Masked Dancer. Fox and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres are rolling out a new celebrity competition show inspired by the segment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Like The Masked Singer, the new series will feature celebrity contestants covered head-to-toe in elaborate costumes, including face masks, tasked with performing "unique dances," Fox said in a press release. The game was introduced on DeGeneres' talk show and past participants included Sean Hayes, Colton Underwood, Derek Hough and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.
"This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping," DeGeneres said in a statement. "And I cannot wait!"
Fox made the announcement at the 2020 winter Television Critics Association press tour.
"We're still blown away by The Masked Singer's massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were truly amazed," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level."
Past The Masked Singer participants include T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Wayne Brady, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and Raven-Symoné. The series, along with judges Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick Cannon, returns for a third on Sunday, Feb. 2 after the Super Bowl on Fox.
The Masked Dancer is executive produced by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.
