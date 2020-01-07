The Art of a Farewell: Dan Levy on Ending Schitt's Creek Right

"I mean, I give every season, and particularly every season finale, an intense amount of scrutiny and time and consideration. And this being the series finale, I think it was something I've been thinking about for years," Levy said, noting he had an idea of what to do with the formerly wealthy family forced to relocate to the small town of Schitt's Creek back in season three.

With an ending for Johnny (Eugene Levy, who co-created the series with his son), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) already gestating for three seasons, Levy then had to lay the foundation and get his characters to that point.

"So, for me, it was about building to that conclusion and making sure that all the pieces fit, and that we weren't sort of stuck in that tricky scenario where you're trying to tie everything up in four episodes," Levy said in December after the show received two SAG Award nominations. "I feel like we've laid the groundwork for something quite special and fulfilling for the fans. I mean, I think the last season of the show really is a love letter to them and their support, while at the same time respecting the characters."