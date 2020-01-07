Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Public Appearance Since November

Back to business!

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada House in London, marking their first royal engagement of the new year. The royals have spent the past six weeks in Canada with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 8 months, for some "private family time." Their last royal outing took place in November, where the couple joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family at a Remembrance Day event.

Dressed in an elegant camel Stella McCartney double-breasted coat, the new mom looked effortlessly chic as she greeted fans and made her way inside the building. She paired the trendy statement piece with a satin brown midi skirt, a brown turtleneck sweater and Jimmy Choo's Romy pumps in Oxid Velvet, which she wore while visiting Belfast back in February 2018.

As for her accessories, Meghan opted for her favorite Kismet by Milka Dangle Full Circles Bracelet, which she has donned on several occasions.