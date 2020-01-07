How Jenna Dewan's 2nd Pregnancy Is Different From Her "Really Easy" First

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy is a whole new world.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Flirting Dancing host revealed the differences between her first and second pregnancies. (She shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.)

As it turns out, the Step Up alum is experiencing similar things during this pregnancy as she did last time, but with a twist. As Dewan told host Kelly Clarkson, "First pregnancy was really easy. Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster."

As the star (whose due date is in March) continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."

Clarkson has a theory as to why that could be. As the singer said, "Maybe that means the opposite sex is happening."

Dewan—who has not yet revealed the sex of her and Kazee's child (the actor refers to the little one as "Baby Kazee" in his Instagram posts)—remained coy in her reply. "I know, I know," she said. "We'll find out!"

Photos

Jenna Dewan's Quotes on Motherhood

Two completely new experiences the Soundtrack actress is having, however, are certain food cravings and pregnancy dreams.

As Clarkson (who shares 5-year-old daughter River and 3-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock) asked, "Did you ever have any of the weird stuff, like either cravings or weird dreams?"

Turns out, her food cravings did a total 180 this time around. As the 39-year-old star revealed, "With Evie, I was super healthy. I was actually fine. I wanted grapefruit, which was, like, thank you, Evie. Not this time. This time, I want junk food. I want everything bad. It was immediate. I was like, 'Where's the chips? Where's the Taco Bell?' I needed junk food."

As Clarkson joked, "I can roll with this kid, all right."

As for the pregnancy dreams, Dewan revealed this baby has her dreaming of...sports.

"I dream really weird this pregnancy," she admitted. "I had a dream the other night that I was playing hockey with all of these hockey players, and then all of a sudden we turned into balloons and we started floating. And the problem was we couldn't keep our skates on the ice. I woke up and I was like, 'What was that?' I need to feel grounded?"

"That's another thing," she later added. "I'm pregnant in the dreams, which is really weird."

Dewan is many things—a dancer, an actress, a TV host, an author, a mother—but a hockey player, she is not. As she joked, "I just looked over like, 'That was so weird. Why am I dreaming about hockey ever?'"

Maybe her and Kazee's little one will be the NHL's next big star?

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)

Trending Stories

Latest News

Peter Weber Opens Up About Emotional Moment With Hannah B.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Is Considering a "Live-In Facility" to Help With His 2020 Weight Loss Goals

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa Has the Best Reaction to Ryan Seacrest Epically Falling Out of His Chair

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's "Sex Life Is Over" After Moving in With Brad Falchuk

E-Comm: Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine

15 Clean Beauty Products to Add to Your 2020 Routine

Brad Pitt Jokes His Personal Life Is a "Disaster"

BTS

BTS Announces New Comeback Album And The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , Kelly Clarkson , Babies , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.