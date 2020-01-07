Gwyneth Paltrow Weighs In on Her Current Relationship With Ex Brad Pitt

When it comes to maintaining relationships that could very easily be awkward, Gwyneth Paltrowis a master class.

After all, she brought "conscious uncoupling" to public consciousness nearly six years ago when she and ex-husband Chris Martin announced their separation after a decade of marriage. The two have continued to redefine how exes with children can co-exist, having vacationed together post-split and honeymooned together with Paltrow's new husband, Brad Falchuk. The Goop founder has also fostered a friendship with Martin's new partner.

"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," Paltrow wrote last October to Martin's famous girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who has also spent a holiday and double dated on the beach with her beau, his ex-wife and Falchuk.

"I love her," Paltrow said of the fellow actress in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."