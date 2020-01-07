Chloe Sevigny, 45, Is Pregnant With First Child

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Chloe Sevigny is bumping with joy.
The 45-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, her rep confirms to E! News. In photos published by TMZ, the American Horror Story alum—due in the spring—debuted her growing belly while out January 6 in NYC with her love of more than a year, who couldn't help but cradle his love's bump.
Just days before their PDA-filled stroll, the Oscar nominee took to Instagram to share her appreciation for a "fruitful" year, writing, "Much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators...#thankyou2019hello2020."
In the past, Sevigny credited her youthful glow to not having children of her own. "I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?'" she told W magazine in 2016. "I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30's, not in their 20's. So I think, first and foremost, it's that and genetics."
She isn't the only overjoyed celebrity to get pregnant over the age of 40. Keep scrolling for more moms who welcomed their bundles of joy later in life!
Milla Jovovich
The 43-year-old Hellboy actress shared the exciting news that she's expecting a baby girl with husband Paul W. S. Anderson. This marks the third child for the longtime couple.
Alanis Morissette
Baby no. 3 is on the way for the 44-year-old singer. Big brother Ever and sister Onyx will soon be joined by another sibling!
Rashida Jones
The Parks & Rec alum secretly welcomed her first child, a son with musician Ezra Koenig, in Aug. 2018 at the age of 42.
Sophie Hunter
At the 2018 Emmys, E! News learned that Benedict Cumberbatch's wife was pregnant with baby No. 3 at the age of 40.
Gretchen Rossi
The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and partner Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child together after years of infertility struggles.
Brigitte Nielsen
The 54-year-old model and reality TV star revealed on social media over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend that she was expecting her fifth child. Nielsen gave birth to a baby girl in June.
Rachel Weisz
The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, were expecting their first child together. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT. The A-list couple welcomed a baby girl in Sep. 2018.
Eva Longoria
In June 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 43.
Tori Spelling
The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.
Audra McDonald
The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.
Janet Jackson
After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49. She welcomed son Eissa in early 2017.
Eva Mendes
The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.
Gwen Stefani
At 43, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Rachel Zoe
The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41.
Halle Berry
The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at age 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child, son Maceo, in Los Angeles.
Kelly Preston
Two years after the death of her and husband John Travolta's teenage son, the actress welcomed a baby boy at 48.
Brooke Shields
The actress gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.
Madonna
The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50.
Tina Fey
At 41, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena.
Mariah Carey
Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge and singer gave birth to twins at the special age.
Marcia Cross
Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones.
Julianne Moore
The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42.
Salma Hayek
The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010.
Susan Sarandon
The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.
Congratulations to this soon-to-be party of three!