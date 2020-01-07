Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco Arquette's Epic Dance Routine Is A Major Friends Flashback

The one with the routine just got a major reboot.

Late Monday evening, Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette took to TikTok to show off their impressive dance moves that rival Ross and Monica Gellar's infamous Friends choreography. In the clip—the social media site's user generated song "Skinny Lil B Word" blasts in the background—the lookalike duo shimmy, kick and shake their hips in perfect sync before falling off screen. And though the 15-year-old sports a black crop top and neon green sweatpants, mom went with a simpler look, choosing a gray top and black jeans. As the teen captioned the viral clip, "Family workout."

The video couldn't be any more iconic. And the Internet agrees ask the Internet. "goodnight to this video of courteney cox and coco and this video ONLY!!!!!!!" tweeted one fan. Wrote another on Instagram, "Coco and Court dancing together...This makes my whole f*cking day."

It's certainly not the first time Coco—her dad is David Arquette—showed off her natural rhythm. Back in 2017, at just 12 years old, she starred in the music video for MONOGEM's electronic dance song, "Wild." A move straight out of mom's playbook. After all, the actress got a big break in the '80s when she appeared in Bruce Springsteen's iconic "Dancing in the Dark" video.

Indeed, Coco has often followed in Courteney's footsteps. Or, at least, when it comes to her wardrobe choices. Earlier this year, the Cougar Town alum shared an epic throwback of her at the '90s premiere Snake Eyes. Next to the shot, she posted a snap of her daughter wearing the exact same purple, peek-a-boo dress.

"I'm not one to hold onto things," the 55-year-old joked, "But this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..."

Here's hoping we don't have two wait 21 years for another dance routine, though!

