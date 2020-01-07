Hannah Brown Gives Alan Bersten a Sweet Shout-Out After That Bachelor Reunion With Peter Weber

After fans watched Hannah Brown reunite with Peter Weber on Monday night's season premiere of The Bachelor, the Alabama native took to Twitter to reflect on the emotional experience.

"So that was not a blast at all," the former Bachelorette tweeted. "It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."

She then gave a nod to her Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten and recalled having to learn a whole routine after filming with Weber.

"Also shout-out to @Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this," the champ continued. "That we survived that week was truly a victory."

As fans will recall, Weber was one of Brown's final three suitors. However, she ended up picking Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt as her last two men and eventually accepted a proposal from Wyatt. Although, she later called off their engagement.