BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 4:35 AM
Roll out the red carpet—it's time for the BAFTAs!
On Tuesday, the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA film awards were revealed. Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels' Ella Balinska read the shortlists, marking the first time that the BAFTAs will include a Best Casting category.
This year's most nominated film was Joker, which earned 11 nominations including Best Film. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood both picked up 10 noms. With nine nominations, Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 closely followed. Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations. Robbie, who was nominated for her roles in Bombshell and OUATIH, will be competing against herself for Best Supporting Actress. Johansson, on the other hand, was nominated for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.
Noticeably absent from the shortlists were female filmmakers and people of color, which has been a topic of discussion this award season. The lack of diversity in the major categories has sparked backlash and the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite began to trend shortly after the nominees were announced.
The BAFTA Award nominations come two days after the 2020 Golden Globes, where 1917 won Best Motion Picture, Joker's Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor, Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for her portrayal as the late Judy Garland in Judy, OUATIH's Brad Pittwon Best Supporting Actor, Laura Dernwon Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story and Mendes won Best Director. We'll see how the front runners fare this time around.
See the complete list of nominations below:
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For Sama
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Harry Wootliff, Only You
Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio, Retablo
Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Original Screenplay
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Booksmart
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Tim In Hollywood
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Score
Thomas Newman, 1917
Michael Giacchino, Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Casting
Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans '66
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Editing
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker, Le Mans '66
Fred Raskin, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Costume Design
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Jany Temimem, Judy
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Make Up & Hair
Naomi Donne, 1917
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell
Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Rocketman
Sound
Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson, 1917
Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Joker
David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester, Le Mans '66
Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan, Rocketman
David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman, The Irishman
Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez, The Lion King
Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Maryam Mohajer, Grandad Was A Romantic
Kathrin Steinbacher, In Her Boots
Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel, The Magic Boat
British Short Film
Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring, Azaar
Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill, Goldfish
Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad, Kamali
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva, Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald, The Trap
Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
The 2020 BAFTAs take place February 2 in London.
