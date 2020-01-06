Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Hemsworthis joining the list of celebs who are using their platform and resources to help fight the devasting wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Hemsworth took to Instagram to pledge that he will donate $1 million to help Australian wildfire relief efforts.

"As you're well aware, the brush fires in Australia have caused massive devastation [and] they continue to burn. There's warmer weather on its way [and] we're still in the thick of it here," Hemsworth said in a video posted on Instagram. "There are plenty of challenging times ahead... and what we need is your support and your donations."

Further, the actor urged his fans and followers to donate and support the fight against the wildfires, telling folks that every single penny donated would help firefighters at the forefront and would go toward the people, animals and communities that these fires are deeply affecting.