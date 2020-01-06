EXCLUSIVE!

Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Did you gasp when you saw how amazing Sarah Hyland looked at the Golden Globes Sunday night? Us too! (It may have rivaled her reaction to seeing Joaquin Phoenix!)

Part of it is that she's a natural beauty, of course, but the other part of it is thanks to the vision of make-up artist Denika Bedrossian. When it came to creating Hyland's super-chic retro look, Bedrossian called on pop culture royalty as partial inspiration.

"For the lovely Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes look, we wanted to do something fresh but with a 60's kick," Bedrossian tells E! News exclusively. "Barbie-inspired hair created a vintage glam, with a matte pink eye, a bold eyeliner and a fluffy lash."

She created Hyland's blast-from-the-past using a variety of products from Shisedo, which Bedrossian recommends everyone try, even if they're not hitting the red carpet anytime soon. "Truly, all Shiseido products are absolutely incredible," she says. "But if I had to pick one item, I'd suggest their Clear Stick UV protector Wetforce spf 50+." Why? It's a sunscreen stick that you can use either on top of or underneath your make-up, and it will keep your skin protected throughout the day.

But back to Hyland's incredible Globes glow-up. If you think Hyland would be a blast to do make-up for, you'd be right. As Bedrossian puts it, "Sarah Hyland is one of the most genuine, kind, smart and lovely people I know. It's never a dull moment with her. She makes it effortless and fun. I'm very fortunate to work with such lovely people."

If you're ready to look as lovely as Hyland did on the red carpet last night, shop the Shisedo products Bedrossian used on the actress to create her delightful look! 

Naomi Watts 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalizing Cream

How do you begin to create your Sarah Hyland-inspired look? "Start off by moisturizing with Shiseido Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalizing Cream to create a dewy skin prior to applying the foundation," says Bedrossian. It's rich and ultra hydrating, formulated to promote skin's resilience and firmness.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation

Now you can go in with foundation! This one will keep you looking flawless all night long, with a Japanese technology that resists sweat, facial movement, oil, and pretty much everything that could disrupt your make-up to ensure you have a flawless finish for up to 24-hours.

Daiya Fude Face Brush Duo

To help that flawless foundation application reach peak perfection, Bedrossian recommends you apply your Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation with the Daiya Fude Face Duo Brush, a unique, double-ended tool that features a diamond-shaped brush that was built for blending.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer

Next up? Concealer. "Use a small amount of Synchro Skin Concealer in shade 302 medium just under the eyes and around the nostrils to avoid redness," Bedrossian suggests. It will give you a natural, long-lasting finish that diminishes imperfections through medium coverage that's buildable if you need more.

Tsutsu Fude Concealer Brush

Of course, you need a brush to help you make that concealer look like it's part of your skin. This one is perfectly shaped to fit in and around your delicate eye area, tapered so it can apply, pat and blend concealer wherever you need it to go, ensuring that flawless finish will last the whole night.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Pressed Powder

Now to lock in all that hard work! Set the skin with this silky smooth, weightless and breathable powder, designed to become one with your skin as it smooths, blurs, and minimizes the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush

But don't just use any old brush to put that setting powder on your skin. This brush was made for fine finishes, with four petals to buff your skin to perfection, so your make-up looks amazing all night long. The brush is also designed to control pressure to allow for a more seamless make-up application.

 

Shiseido Essentialist Eyeshadow Palette

"For the eyes, we used Shiseido Essentialist Eyeshadow Palette in Hanatsubaki Street Nightlife," says Bedrossian. "We included the lightest tone on the lid and the warmer ones on the crease." This quad of shadows offers weightless, crease-free color that lasts for up to 12-hours.

Kajal InkArtist – Shadow, Liner, Brow

This four-in-one liner, kajal, eyeshadow, and brow color is a necessity if you really want to channel that 60's vibe. "Use the Kajal InkArtist shadow and liner stick to create the bold black liner, and use an angel brush to create a sharp wing," Bedrossian instructs. It'll give you 12-hour waterproof wear.

Imperial Lash Lengthening Mascara Ink

Step one to completing the eye look? Mascara, of course. This one will give you length, volume and definition courtesy of a crown-tip brush that will help you get those hard-to-reach lashes. Plus, it's weightless, smudge-proof and long lasting. Then, Bedrossian says, "Add a fluffy half lash from Sweed lashes to create depth through the lashes." 

Modern Matte Powder Lipstick

And at last, the lips! Bedrossian recommends this fresh rose tone, in Shisedo's revolutionary cream to powder finish that's weightless, full-coverage and non-drying, giving you a flawless airbrush finish that will last through a million cheek kisses (give or take). 

There's always room for more red carpet glam! Get the scoop on more hot looks and trends with our full coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes!

