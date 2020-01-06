Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you gasp when you saw how amazing Sarah Hyland looked at the Golden Globes Sunday night? Us too! (It may have rivaled her reaction to seeing Joaquin Phoenix!)

Part of it is that she's a natural beauty, of course, but the other part of it is thanks to the vision of make-up artist Denika Bedrossian. When it came to creating Hyland's super-chic retro look, Bedrossian called on pop culture royalty as partial inspiration.

"For the lovely Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes look, we wanted to do something fresh but with a 60's kick," Bedrossian tells E! News exclusively. "Barbie-inspired hair created a vintage glam, with a matte pink eye, a bold eyeliner and a fluffy lash."

She created Hyland's blast-from-the-past using a variety of products from Shisedo, which Bedrossian recommends everyone try, even if they're not hitting the red carpet anytime soon. "Truly, all Shiseido products are absolutely incredible," she says. "But if I had to pick one item, I'd suggest their Clear Stick UV protector Wetforce spf 50+." Why? It's a sunscreen stick that you can use either on top of or underneath your make-up, and it will keep your skin protected throughout the day.

But back to Hyland's incredible Globes glow-up. If you think Hyland would be a blast to do make-up for, you'd be right. As Bedrossian puts it, "Sarah Hyland is one of the most genuine, kind, smart and lovely people I know. It's never a dull moment with her. She makes it effortless and fun. I'm very fortunate to work with such lovely people."

If you're ready to look as lovely as Hyland did on the red carpet last night, shop the Shisedo products Bedrossian used on the actress to create her delightful look!