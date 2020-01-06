Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamethas found his next big role.

E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox Searchlight film, unofficially titled Going Electric, will be directed by Ford V. Ferrari's James Mangold. Going Electric will center around the pivotal moment when Dylan decided to make the leap from folk music to rock and roll, and the influence of his work. 

And if people weren't crushing on Timothée enough as it is, then this little tidbit of information will make him dreamier than ever: "I've heard that Chalamet is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar," writes Deadline

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the musician himself is working closely with Mangold and the production team to create an accurate retelling of that time in his life. 

Watch

Saoirse Ronan Raves Over Timothee Chalamet...Again!

It's no wonder Mangold and his team are going after Chalamet for the lead role. For one, he bears resemblance to the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer. Secondly, he's one of the most critically acclaimed actors of his generation. 

Going into award season, the 24-year-old is receiving much praise for his work in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women and for his titular role in Netflix's The King. Thus far, he's received no major nominations for either role—there's still time!—but critics like Peter Travers say he played the beloved Laurie with "innate charm and poignant vulnerability."

Critics expect nothing but the best from the young actor when he stars in the highly-anticipated Dune from French director Denis Villeneuve, as well as Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. And if it all pans out, then they will likely hold high expectations for the star as he plays Bob Dylan—no pressure.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder Teases ''Really Sad'' Falling Out With Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Kristen Doute

E-Comm: Sarah Hyland, 2020 Golden Globes, Beauty Breakdown

Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kaitlyn Bristowe Shades Ex Shawn Booth and Reflects on Her Bachelorette ''PTSD''

Donovan Eckhardt, Alison Victoria, Windy City Rehab

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab Stars Sued for Fraud Over $1 Million Home

The Bachelor, Peter Weber, Hannah Brown

What The Bachelor Star Peter Weber Learned from Hannah Brown

E-Comm: Naomi Watts, 2020 Golden Globes, Beauty Breakdown

Naomi Watts 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Rihanna, Fashion Police Widget, The Fashion Awards

Only Rihanna Could Pull Off a Pimple in Her ''First Selfie of the Year''

TAGS/ Timothée Chalamet , Movies , Celebrities , Bob Dylan , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.