What The Bachelor Star Peter Weber Learned from Hannah Brown

Peter Weber's got a lot to learn from Hannah Brown.

Sure, she screwed up her season The Bachelorette worse than maybe anybody else ever has, having to break off an engagement to a liar with a girlfriend, but she emerged with her dignity intact and a whole bunch of new fans. She also made sex on The Bachelor the cool new thing that people are actually allowed to talk about, with some help from Peter himself.

It's now Peter's turn to try to find love in a group of 30 strangers, and he's learned a lot from his ex.

"I took a lot from Hannah and how she navigated her season, taking it into mine. I remember her first night when we're all standing in that living room area, she was so honest with us and just asked us from the beginning, please just show me that vulnerable side," Peter tells E! News. "Be raw with me, be real, throw out all this pretentiousness and how you maybe think she wanted us to act on the show, throw all that away, and just be yourself and be real and raw. And I did the exact same thing."