5 Bikinis We're Loving From Ashley Graham's New Size-Inclusive Swimwear Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leading size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, teamed up with America's favorite supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to unveil their newest limited-edition swimwear collection for Resort 2020. For the first time ever, Ashley is sporting her pregnancy glow and beautiful growing bump in her latest capsule collection as it showcases her journey as she prepares for her next exciting endeavor: motherhood.