Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Accused of Collusion After Winning $1 Million in NFL Fantasy Contest

Former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert are being accused of collusion after winning $1 million in a Fantasy Football contest over the weekend.

On Sunday, fans and followers of the couple began tweeting at the 32-year-old after noticing that she had finished first place in a DraftKings—a daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting provided that allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests to win money—fantasy contest for the NFL's wild-card round. The prize was a whopping $1 million.

Jade replied to a tweet that read, "I'm pretty sure this girl was on The Bachelor. I only know this because my girlfriend forces me to watch it." Her reply was, "Hahaha that's me! And Tanner told me I shouldn't play DK Metcalf."

Another tweet to the former Bachelor star read, "A woman from the Bachelor won the milly maker on @DraftKings. My wife's and I separate worlds have officially collided" and Jade replied, "Doesn't even feel real over here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAT."

But in the replies, people were quick to call out some discrepancies.