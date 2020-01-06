Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Sex Crimes in Los Angeles

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:52 AM
Harvey Weinstein is facing more criminal charges.
The disgraced Hollywood producer has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in separate, consecutive alleged incidents from 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Monday, per a press release. According to the release, the 67-year-old was charged with one felony count each of alleged forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.
He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in her hotel room on Feb. 18, 2013 and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following evening.
"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement. "I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward."
The case remains under investigation and Weinstein faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted as charged, the press release said.
Weinstein, who has been publicly accused of alleged misconduct by dozens of women since 2017, has continually denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. E! News has reached out to Weinstein's attorney and representative for comment on the latest charges.
The new charges come on the heels of the first day of Weinstein's New York trial, which began on Monday. In that case, he has been accused of allegedly raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and of allegedly performing a forcible sex act on a second woman in 2006. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to related charges. Jury selection is expected to begin tomorrow.
"I spend the vast majority of my free time working with my legal and communications teams," Weinstein recently told CNN. "I read several books a week on history, politics and fiction. My main focus has been proving my innocence and clearing my name."
