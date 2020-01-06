Sarah Hyland Bows Down to Joaquin Phoenix During Starstruck Golden Globes Moment

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:37 AM

Joaquin Phoenix, Sarah Hyland, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Party Pics

Celebrities are just like us! 

Sarah Hyland may be an A-list star with a hot Hollywood fiancé and a thriving career to boast, but that doesn't mean she's immune to getting a little starstruck from time to time. Luckily, her nervous moment with Joaquin Phoenix made for the funniest photo from the 2020 Golden Globes

The actress ran into the Joker star on the carpet and practically bowed in his presence. She posted the moment on her Instagram and hilariously revealed what emotions she was feeling at the time. "My GENUINE reaction when I realized I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet," she wrote. "I bowed. Then he bowed. It was a thing. I'm not crying. You are." 

Her funny celebrity friends chimed in with comments as well. "This is so on brand," stylist Brad Goreski wrote. Actress and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cucoco simply left a bunch of crying face emojis. 

Sarah Hyland Is a Stage Fiance as Wells Adams Works PCAs

Joaquin Phoenix, Sarah Hyland, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Party Pics

Sarah had a great Golden Globes night to say the least. She partied away the evening at many events with Wells Adams by her side every step of the way. The Modern Family actress donned a beautiful blush gown, while Wells opted for a chic and confident tuxedo with a gray shimmery jacket. 

Joaquin also had a pretty epic night and celebrated winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, and thanked his girlfriend actress Rooney Mara in the sweetest way during his acceptance speech. "I love you," he shared after being visibly moved to tears. The star previously won a Golden Globe in 2006 for his role in Walk the Line. 

Congratulations to Joaquin for the award and Sarah for meeting her hero! 

