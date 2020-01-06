Brad Pitt Knows There's a Fascination Around His "Disaster of a Personal Life"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:37 AM
Brad Pitt is used to making headlines.
Whether they're about his public divorce from Angelina Jolie or the latest rumors on his dating life, the reports never stop.
The 56-year-old actor reflected on the fascination around his personal life during Monday's episode of WTF With Marc Maron.
"I'm just like trash mag fodder. I don't know," he said. "Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably."
However, Pitt said he "has some good ones" when it comes to tips for escaping the paparazzi.
"I got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play," he said.
The Golden Globe winner opened up about getting recognized during an interview with Variety in November.
"I put on a dinosaur mask, and I got recognized in New York City," he told Adam Sandler at the time. "I don't know what it is, especially when people grow up with you."
But does he ever read about himself?
"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out," he told The New York Times in December. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn't mean anything."
Pitt's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also on the podcast, could relate. The 45-year-old actor said he realized his life would never be the same after Titanic started getting attention.
"I just remember. I was off on location doing movies right away and then, you know, I was in my early 20s already and I never bothered to look for a house," DiCaprio said during the episode. "So, I stayed in my mom's guest room into my early 20s. And then the movie started to come out—or the buzz of it or whatever—and I just remember four SUVs outside my house one day. I went to, like, the liquor store to get a soda, and there were the SUVs and then they just kept following me—every day of my life. I was like OK, this life will no longer be the same."
However, the Inception celeb admitted this hounding doesn't happen as much as it used to.
"I'm a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that," Pitt quipped.
To hear their full interview, check out the WTF Marc Maron podcast.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?