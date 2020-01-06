Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's "24-Hour Rule" May Be the Secret to Rebuilding Trust

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
When it comes to therapy, Jana Kramer is all in.
For those who listen to iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, chances are you've heard the country singer talk about her experiences with husband Mike Caussin.
Monday's episode was no different when the former One Tree Hill star was going through listener's e-mails.
"How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger," one person asked.
According to Jana, trusting her husband has been a process that doesn't happen overnight. "That's what I've always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it's just time," she shared. "Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty."
Jana continued, "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you have time] to come back and say, 'I messed up. That was a lie' and that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little of growth. Get therapy because it's worth it."
This week's new episode featured Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and How to Stop Losing Your S--t With Your Kids author Carla Naumburg. One person absent from the conversation was Jana's husband Mike.
Although the former NFL player is a regular co-host on the show, some listeners are wondering if his absence has to do with the ongoing speculation surrounding their marriage.
Last week, rumors sparked that there could be trouble when Jana removed (and then re-added) any traces of Mike from her social media bio. There also was a cryptic message on Instagram that read, "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds."
But according to an insider, "They have had ups and downs and they are hoping 2020 will be a strong year."
