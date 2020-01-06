Newly Engaged Hoda Kotb Reveals How Wedding Dress Shopping Is Going on Pop of the Morning

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager couldn't be more proud!

The TODAY hosts—popularly known as the "queens of morning TV," as Scott Tweedie reminds us—sit down with Pop of the Morning's Tweedie, Lilliana Vazquezand Victor Cruz (whose addition to the co-host docket was announced minutes before today's first-ever taping) in this clip from the new E! series' premiere. As the trio's fellow NBC talk show personalities and Lilliana's former co-workers, Kotb and Hager begin their interview segment with some due words of praise.

"Can we say congratulations on your first day at school, first of all?" Hoda exclaims, grabbing her Pop of the Morning coffee mug and prompting the rest of the group to do the same. "You have new mugs!" she continues. "You have Victor Cruz with you!"

Congratulations are in order for Kotb as well, and Vazquez makes it known right away.

"Y'all, Hoda's engaged!" Jenna chimes in, referencing her co-host's exciting nuptial news, which first made headlines back in November, after Hoda's longtime partner Joel Schiffman got down on one knee. The couple, who adopted daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine last April, have been together for six years.