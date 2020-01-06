You Can't Miss This One Tree Hill Reunion at the Golden Globes

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Ravens reunite!
There was a One Tree Hill cast reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles were all in attendance at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While there, the trio took part in InStyle magazine's elevator series, during which they gave a nod to their beloved TV show.
Bush and Ackles, whose characters Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina were cheerleaders, held pom-poms in the video. Meanwhile, Greenberg, whose character Jake Jaglieski appeared on the Ravens basketball team for a period of time, dribbled a basketball.
"Let's go Ravens!" the caption for the Instagram video, shot by Douglas Friedman, reads. "The One Tree Hill cast reunites on the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!"
It's hard to believe it's been almost eight years since the CW series went off the air. That's right! The last episode aired on April 4, 2012.
The cast of the show became very close during filming, so much so that they've had a number of reunions over the years.
Check out the latest One Tree Hill cast reunion above! And take a look below to see all of the reunions that happened at the 2020 Golden Globes!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
The Vampire Diaries
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder all attended Sunday's InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The trio played Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore, respectively, on the hit series.
E!
Big Little Lies
The Big Little Lies cast were reunited at the Hollywood awards show. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview on Live From the Red Carpet!
Getty Images
Mamma Mia
What a night for Mamma Mia alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.
Getty Images
Friends
Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we're sure this foursome will celebrate at an after-party.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Walk the Line
These two portrayed June Carter and Johnny Cash in Walk the Line in 2005. They clearly still have quite a bit of love for one another!
Getty Images
Ellen
Two legends in one space. The Golden Globes were a big night for these Ellen veterans.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ocean's 8
We're sure Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean's 8 co-star on her Golden Globes win.
Getty Images
Lady Bird
Besties reunited! The Lady Bird alums were both nominees at the Golden Globes.
Getty Images
Wolf of Wall Street
Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers came together in Beverly Hills.
Getty Images
Avengers
Avengers assemble! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.
Getty Images
Interview With the Vampire
How time flies! Dunst watched on as her Interview With the Vampire co-star won a Golden Globe.
