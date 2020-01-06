Tom Hanks' Son Chet Reacts to the Internet's Confusion With His Accent

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 10:10 AM

Tom Hanks isn't the only family member making news at the 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday evening, Chet Hanks got the Internet talking when footage circulated of the rapper-turned-actor speaking with what appeared to be a Caribbean accent.

"BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN," Chet captioned his Instagram video from the red carpet. "CHUNE IN."

Lo and behold, the Internet had some thoughts and Chet totally noticed.

On Monday morning, the 29-year-old shared a screenshot of CNN's headline that read "Tom Hanks' son Chet is filmed speaking patois at the Golden Globes—and the Internet is baffled."

So what did Chet think?

"Average citizens: damn this is scary I can't believe we're on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh," he shared. "@CNN."

Ultimately, Chet had a great night at the annual award show. In addition to having a prime seat next to his dad, Chet shared memories from a photo booth with Rita Wilson and Awkwafina.

And yes, he was more than happy to support his father who got emotional when honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award.

"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is...five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man," the 63-year-old said. "And a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

It's good to be a Hanks family member right about now.

