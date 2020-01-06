All the Naked Dresses at the 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 10:04 AM

Some stars weren't afraid to show skin at the 2020 Golden Globes

As the years go one, the style possibilities for the Golden Globes grow more and more limitless. It's the carpet where you'll see an oversized bow in one spot, a train of feathers over there and a star sans shirt approaching. The boundary-defying fashions make for quite an unforgettable carpet and the risky looks continue to serve as inspiration for future guests. 

But, if there's one trend we can count on seeing time and time again in new ways and forms is the naked dress. Whether it be sheer fabric, nude-colored material, daring silhouettes or a combination of all three, the style is forever a staple

We saw it once again on Sunday's red carpet, with famous faces like Paris Hiltonand Saoirse Ronan putting their own spin on the age-old look. Even if you didn't watch the show, you most likely have seen or heard about Gwyneth Paltrow's see-through Fendi gown, which had people talking into the next day. 

Photos

OMG Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

"She's naked in the most beautiful way," her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. "That café au lait color on her sun-kissed body is like, 'Wow!' She's not saying, 'Look at me.' It's a person saying, 'I'm comfortable in my skin, inside and out. [The dress] is not wearing her in any way, shape or form.'" 

Cheers to that! For more stars rocking their naked looks, check out E!'s gallery below!

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Fashion Police Widget

Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

As the Little Women nominee's stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told British Vogue of the star's Celine gown, "This was all about showing skin."

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder's sheer Fendi dress still has people talking. 

Brittany Snow, 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Brittany Snow

The actress' Marchesa gown created the illusion the star was wrapped solely in glistening fabric. 

Katherine McNamara, 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Katherine McNamara

The actress' Ulyana Sergeenko gown featured a high slit, sheer neckline and well-placed confetti. 

Jasmine Sanders, 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

The model shimmered in sheer sequins at InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party. 

Janina Gavankar - 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Janina Gavankar

The Morning Show actress' black and blue Georges Chakra gown featured a sheer embroidered bottom.  

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas

Roger / BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra

The actress' after-party look was perhaps her riskiest yet as the bottom was very sheer. 

Paris Hilton, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Party Pics

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

The star shimmered at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party in a nude gown with embellishment from head to toe.  

