Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Contestants

Where can you find singers, comedians, contortionists, dancers, magicians—and then some!—all together? Only on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Season two of the NBC reality competition series featuring Got Talent contestants from around the world kicks off with 40 acts competing to take home the top prize. For some, it's the top prize again. For others, it's the chance at redemption.

Judging the competition this time around is Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews returns to host.

The acts from around the world include fan-favorites from America's Got Talent, former winners, finalists and participants. Former contestants from Britain's Got Talent: The Champions are also taking part in the competition this year.

Last season, Shin Lim took home the top spot after winning America's Got Talent season 13. Darci Lynne, the winner of AGT season 12, was the runner-up. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova a winner from Ukrayina maye talant came in third place.