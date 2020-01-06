Lizzo Announces Break From Twitter After "Too Many Trolls" Attack Her

Lizzo is her own soulmate. She doesn't need Twitter to make her feel good.

In possibly sad news for her followers, the singer announced on Sunday night that she'll be taking a break from Twitter. The respite is coming as a response to "too many trolls" trying to get her down.

As the star said in her tweet, "Yeah I can't do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls... I'll be back when I feel like it."

The musician did not reveal what specifically inspired her decision to take a break from the social media site. It's likely a combination of a lot of factors (as it is for just about anyone who goes on a social media cleanse), but it's still sad to see that she feels overwhelmed by negativity on the site, especially given the overwhelming positivity she spreads to her fans.

On Jan. 4, for example, one Twitter user shared a selfie on their account that they said would not have been posted had it not been for Lizzo's body positivity.

Sharing a mirror selfie, the Lizzo fan wrote, "Was a bit nervous to post this photo, but my girl @lizzo has motivated me in numerous ways to celebrate who I am and to love the way God created me. A few of my followers wanted to see so here's the photo."

Moved by the fan's message, the musician quoted the tweet and gushed, "THIS is why I do what I do! Shine sista!!!!!"

The star does not appear to be taking a break from Instagram, thankfully.

It's not clear why Lizzo feels the need to break up with Twitter for a bit. It could partially be due to the negative backlash she received when she danced at a Lakers game with her nearly bare butt on full display. It was just another example of the star being the carefree, self-love queen she is, but the response was far from loving.

As one user tweeted, "I'm tired of seeing Lizzo's butt all over the place." Chimed in another, "Yo Lizzo need to chill out, body positivity has a limit."

The 31-year-old went live on Instagram to respond to the backlash.

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in the video. "This is who I've always been. Now everyone's looking at it. And your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life."

Now, it seems as though the star needs a break from the digital world to be able to focus on not letting internet trolls get her down. Take all the time you need, Lizzo!

