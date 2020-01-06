Ellen DeGeneres Enlists Dua Lipa to Prank Shoppers With Her Song Lyrics In Must-See Video

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

New year, same Ellen! 

Ellen DeGeneres can't stop pranking people, and we wouldn't have it any other way. On her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host loves to put her staff in precarious situations all the time. From scaring the daylights out of them to making sure they embarrass themselves in front of random strangers, nothing is off limit. 

The queen of daytime TV recruited musician Dua Lipa to help her with her latest prank. In the video, the host sent Dua and one of her writers Lauren out into the world to mess with unsuspecting strangers. The unlikely pair walked across the store World Market in Los Angeles and spoke only the lyrics to the songs "New Rules" and "Don't Start Now." 

In case you're wondering, no, those aren't very easy songs to fit into regular conversation. In fact, the ridiculous nature of some of the lyrics made for some hilarious oversharing moments between unsuspecting shoppers. 

Watch

5 Things You Didn't Know About Grammy Winner Dua Lipa

Verses like, "Did a full 180, crazy / Thinking 'bout the way I was / Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe / But look at where I ended up" or "My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else / But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself," were all fair game. 

Dua may be a musician first, but something tells us she could have a future in acting. The way she stared down shoppers and shared her heart with them in song form was absolutely hilarious. Luckily for both women, many of the people they spoke to had very encouraging words to offer. 

After Dua told one woman that her love makes her feel like nobody else, she was greeted with a word of encouragement. "That's the people you want to be around," the shopper shared while sneakily trying to get away. She then awkwardly offered the singer a high-five in hopes it would stop her from revealing any more intimate details of her love life in a store. Dua nailed this prank!

We can't wait to see what other pranks Ellen has up her sleeve for this year! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
DaBaby, Mug Shot, Booking Photo, Miami, Arrest

DaBaby Arrested for Battery and Questioned in Robbery Investigation in Miami

Justin Bieber, Yummy Video

Watch Justin Bieber Eat Cheetos and Lobster in "Yummy" Music Video

2020 Music Preview, Selena Gomez, Normani, Halsey, Monsta X

20 Albums to Get Excited About in 2020

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Relive Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's "Yummy" Love Story

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt Drops New Song "Sinning With You" After DUI Arrest

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber's New Song "Yummy" Is a Steamy Tribute to Hailey Bieber

Travis Scott, SNL

Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival

TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Music , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.