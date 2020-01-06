Beyoncé and Jay-Z Had Their Own Photo Shoot Instead of Walking the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were fashionably late to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday—and it looks like fans now know why.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from her fabulous photo shoot with the 50-year-old rapper. The snapshots showed the couple posing on a balcony just as the sun was setting. There was also an image of the "Formation" star gazing in the mirror and a picture of her striking a fierce pose for the camera.

While Bey and Jay missed the red carpet, their arrival was certainly worth the wait. Queen B arrived at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. in a flawless and fitted black gown with giant gold sleeves. She accessorized her look with some sparkly statement earrings and a pair of sheer black gloves. As for her main man, he looked dapper in his sharp tuxedo. They even brought their own champagne.