Here's Why Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Were MIA During the 2020 Golden Globes

The 2020 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair, but a few celebs were noticeably absent from the ceremony.

On Sunday, Hollywood's A-list performers stepped out to attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais. While nominees like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, and Margot Robbie were all in attendance at the ceremony, fans noticed a number of stars were missing from the award show.

So, where were Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and Christian Bale? When Aniston and Witherspoon took the stage to present at the top of the show, they announced Crowe as the winner of the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for his work in The Loudest Voice. After announcing Crowe as the winner, Aniston told the crowd that the actor was not in attendance because he's at home in Australia "protecting his family" from the devastating fires.

Aniston went on to read a message from Crowe, sent along in case he won.