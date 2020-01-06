Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Golden Globes After Party Dress Is the Real Show Stopper

It's party time!

On Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez couldn't get wait to get on the floor at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) After Party following the 2020 Golden Globes. The Hustlers star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, turned heads in a stunning white gown. Jennifer documented her outfit change on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez before heading into the star-studded bash.

For her CAA Party look, J.Lo opted for a sheer long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown that was comprised of lace detailing, feathered sleeves and high-slits to show off her toned physique. This was a bold change compared to the Valentino gown she wore to the big show, which featured a head-turning oversized green and gold bow.

As for her hair, the "Jenny From The Block" singer undid her intricate braided bun and let her strands flow free in a wavy half-up ‘do.