Josie Totah Is the New Saved By the Bell Star

There's a new queen bee at Bayside High. E! News can confirm Josie Totah will star in the new Saved By the Bell coming to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of Totah's casting.

Totah will play Lexi, the most popular girl—and a cheerleader—at Bayside who is just as loved as she is feared by her classmates. The new Saved By the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the reboot. They're also on board as producers. Tracy Wigfield of 30 Rock and Great News is behind the new version of the series.

The new Saved By the Bell picks up with Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has yet to officially be confirmed as returning to the series) sending low-income students to affluent high schools, including Bayside High.