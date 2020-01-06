Reunions, Silly Faces and Smooches: See All the Candid Moments From the 2020 Golden Globes

There's a reason they call the Golden Globes one of the biggest nights in Hollywood—because they're jam-packed with moments.

For the 77th time, the Golden Globes unfolded in star-studded fashion on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Calif., helmed by returning host Ricky Gervais. And, with a room filled with such stars, there was plenty for the cameras to capture.

Of course, there were the exciting wins, like the first for Farewell star Awkwafina and the fifth for Marriage Story actress Laura Dern. There was a signature roast from fifth-time host Gervais and a speech from Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanksthat instantly melted our hearts. Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres brought the laughs while Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix made a declaration of love and nominee Beyoncé managed to magically appear in the audience.

Needless to say, Sunday's ceremony gave pop culture fans plenty to talk about come Monday morning—and that was just the ceremony.