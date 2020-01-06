Reunions, Silly Faces and Smooches: See All the Candid Moments From the 2020 Golden Globes

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:20 AM
There's a reason they call the Golden Globes one of the biggest nights in Hollywood—because they're jam-packed with moments.
For the 77th time, the Golden Globes unfolded in star-studded fashion on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Calif., helmed by returning host Ricky Gervais. And, with a room filled with such stars, there was plenty for the cameras to capture.
Of course, there were the exciting wins, like the first for Farewell star Awkwafina and the fifth for Marriage Story actress Laura Dern. There was a signature roast from fifth-time host Gervais and a speech from Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanksthat instantly melted our hearts. Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres brought the laughs while Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix made a declaration of love and nominee Beyoncé managed to magically appear in the audience.
Needless to say, Sunday's ceremony gave pop culture fans plenty to talk about come Monday morning—and that was just the ceremony.
Fortunately for curious fans watching from home, photographers chronicled every big moment and the unfiltered little ones in between. From red carpet reunions and smooches to Tiffany Haddish befriending a law enforcement dog, there was no telling it all would unfold at Sunday's main event—but we're glad we have the pictures to prove it all and remember it for years to come.
Keep scrolling to see all the Golden Globes candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood winner was equipped to capture the big night with his own camera.
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Aquaman star flashed the cameras a smile and Shaka sign.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The engaged stars were clearly very happy to be at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
The Catch-22 actor didn't take himself too seriously in front of photographers on the red carpet.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
The Golden Globe-nominated performers joyfully embraced in front of the cameras on the red carpet.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Fleabag winner was clearly shocked by something on her unforgettable night.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
The dapper actors shared a laugh on the red carpet.
Shutterstock
The Farewell winner was rightfully ecstatic about her first-ever win.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
The trio of stars beamed for the camera.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The famous engaged parents shared a moment in between red carpet poses.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
What's one of the best parts of winning a Golden Globe? Pictures like this one!
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The nominated actresses, including former Cold Mountain co-stars Zellweger and Kidman, sweetly held hands in a group moment on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actor took a moment to kiss the Crown star's hand. After all, she does play the queen.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We were crossing our fingers for an adorable Walk the Line reunion like this!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Like a Boss star shared a sweet moment with a law enforcement pup.
Article continues below
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The engaged pair shared a picture perfect kiss on the red carpet.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
The powerhouse trio posed together at Netflix's Golden Globes after-party.
Beyoncé Didn't Give Joaquin Phoenix a Standing Ovation at the Golden Globes and the Internet Has Thoughts
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?