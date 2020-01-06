Beyoncé Didn't Give Joaquin Phoenix a Standing Ovation at the Golden Globes and the Internet Has Thoughts

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Joaquin Phoenix won big at the 2020 Golden Globes last night.

The actor received a standing ovation at Sunday's award show as he walked to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama, but one guest in particular did not stand for the star.

As the Joker actor made his way to the stage, Beyoncéwas one of the few stars in the audience who didn't partake in the standing ovation. And Twitter noticed it immediately.

Sharing a photo of the moment Phoenix walked by a seated Queen Bey, one fan tweeted, "Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020."

While that fan thought it was a hilarious moment from the singer, others felt the star was trying to make a statement with her refusal to stand, calling it disrespectful.

As one user tweeted, "Out of respect, she should've stood up. Wtf." Chimed in another, "Pretty rude tbh."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Others had much more heated reactions.

As one Twitter user said, "You're a joke for not standing up for Joaquin Phoenix. Understandable to make a statement. But that's just poor sportsmanship for someone that actually deserved recognition." They also called the performer "entitled and arrogant."

Just as she received criticism, there were just as many people coming to the star's defense.

Many believed she didn't stand simply because her opulent gold and black dress was either difficult to move around in, or its large sleeves would block the view of audience members. Some even argued that the star might have thought her dress would get in Phoenix's way as he walked through the already crowded audience.

"Let's not create any mess here," one user tweeted. "She most likely didnt stand because she would be in way when he walked by. She smiled and clapped."

The Lion King actress—whose song "Spirit" was nominated for Best Original Song at the award ceremony—did stand for other winners, like Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, but it's hard to believe Queen Bey intended to throw shade by not standing for Phoenix.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

How Priyanka Chopra Achieved Her Gorgeous Old Hollywood Hairstyle at the 2020 Golden Globes

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, 2020 Golden Globes, Inside Party Pics

The Vampire Diaries Stars Have an Epic Reunion at 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, 2020 Golden Globes

Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Recycled Her Wedding Dress For the 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Inside Party Pics

Inside the 2020 Golden Globes After-Parties With Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and More

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Reunions, Silly Faces and Smooches: See All the Candid Moments From the 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Awkwafina Has a Message For Her Dad After Historic 2020 Golden Globes Win

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Beyoncé , Joaquin Phoenix , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.