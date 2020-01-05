How Rachel Bilson Got Red Carpet Ready For Golden Globes Date Night With Bill Hader

Rachel Bilsondid not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

In preparation for her date night with rumored beau Bill Hader, the actress enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine. Together, they created a subtle, yet glamorous look that balanced Rachel's desire for a smoky eye with her natural beauty.

And while having a makeup artist who works with the likes of Anna Paquin and Camila Mendes helps, the artist is only as good as its canvas. So, to create a perfect base for the Hart of Dixie star's makeup, Nadine used the first at-home anti-aging exfoliation device, Dermaflash. Essentially, the high-tech tool delivers a series of bright flashes to zap away any dead skin. Or, as the expert Amy Nadine puts it, "To perfectly prep Rachel's skin for this soft, yet edgy, gilded romantic look, I first flashed with Dermaflash to exfoliate away any dull, dead skin and peach fuzz so that the foundation becomes one with the skin instead of sitting on top. Dermaflash is my secret weapon for any red carpet look!"