Rita Wilson Shares Her ''Enormous Pride'' for Tom Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:49 PM

What a night for Tom Hanks!

The Hollywood legend accepted the Cecil B. de Mille Award at tonight's 2020 Golden Globes, where he was joined by wife Rita Wilson and their loved ones on the red carpet. Tom and Rita caught up with E!'s Ryan Seacrest as the evening got underway, and the actress turned country singer shared with us the "enormous pride" she felt for her leading man. 

"I really feel that we have to have these celebrations in our lives," Rita gushed. "Everybody's got ups and downs, but when the time comes around and we get to celebrate something—particularly his body of work—I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful for Tom and it's wonderful for our family." 

Tom responded, "Although I'm up here because I have left the family for months at a time. Thank goodness for them!" 

Photos

Golden Globes 2020: Celebrities & Their Family Guests

During Hanks' acceptance speech, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star paid tribute to his family ten times over.

Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, families

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down in front like that," he said, "a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is... Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man, and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that. I can't tell you how much your love means to me."

Ah, be still our beating hearts. 

