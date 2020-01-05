Jennifer Aniston's Reaction During Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globes Speech Will Make You Swoon

One word: swoon!

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are proving to be unforgettable this year. With a dramatic entrance from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tom Hanks' emotional speech after earning the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award, awards season is already off to a great start.

Making the start-studded show even more memorable? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made both viewers and audience members swoon.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor took to the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. While up there, he gave a heartwarming speech that ranged from referencing his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio's character in Titanic to spreading a positive message for 2020 to being humbled by his win.

And while many of the 56-year-old icon's peers couldn't help but cheer him on throughout his acceptance speech, it was the Friends alum's reaction that really captured our attention.