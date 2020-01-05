Renée Zellweger Says Playing Judy Garland Is One of Her Greatest "Blessings'' at 2020 Golden Globes

We don't mean to be dramatic, but Renée Zellwegeris literally the best actress (in a drama movie).

At the 2020 Golden Globe awards, the star was presented with the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Movie by Rami Malek. She gracefully approached the mic in her baby blue gown and demurely spoke into the mic.

In her speech, the actress thanked the many people from the cast and crew who made her showstopping performance possible. "Thank you! My! I really am up here. Hi, everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good, 17 years later. Thank you to the HFPA for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year. I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me. And I've been cheering for y'all from theater seats for a long time being on a list with you is cool," she started.