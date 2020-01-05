Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Wins Best Picture Musical or Comedy at 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

If you haven't seen this movie, perhaps all of its wins tonight will change that.

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won several trophies including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor thanks to Brad Pitt's role.

But towards the end of the evening, the critically acclaimed film for Best Picture Musical or Comedy.

While director and writer Quentin Tarantino was going to accept the trophy, he decided to switch things up and give producer David Hayman the floor.

"Quentin is nothing but unpredictable. A few seconds ago, he told me I was going to speak," he shared after Pierce Brosnan and Will Ferrell presented the trophy. "So a million thanks to everybody who worked on the film in front of and behind the camera."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

David continued, "A big thanks to Mr. Quentin Tarantino. Quentin said—before I started the film—he said, ‘I want you to have such a good time on this film that the next film is going to be miserable.' He wasn't wrong. Thank you, Quentin."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tells the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Brad joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and a talented ensemble cast.

Trending Stories

Latest News
1917

1917 Wins Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Renée Zellweger Says Playing Judy Garland Is One of Her Greatest "Blessings'' at 2020 Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais Truly Didn't Care As He Hosted the 2020 Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

Paul Rudd Talks Playing Clones and Side Hustle at 2020 Golden Globes

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Golden Globes , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.