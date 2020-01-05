Awkwafina Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Film for The Farewell at Her First Golden Globes

Among her myriad thank yous: "I'd like to thank the woman who plays my grandma in The Farewell, Zhao Shuzhen. Thank you. And most importantly, to Lulu Wang, our incredible director. You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime, and you taught me so much.

"Just filming this story, being with you is incredible. I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad. And to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me. And to my mother, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above and I hope that she's watching now. Thank you all."

Just like The Farewell: Funny, moving, and ultimately one to remember.