Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credits 2020 Golden Globes Win to Andrew Scott

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's Phoebe Waller-Bridge's moment to shine!

During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on the Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy category. After all, there was some stiff competition.

But ultimately, Ted Danson and Kerry Washington had the honors of presenting Phoebe with the award thanks to her role as Fleabag in Fleabag.

"Oh, my god. Thank you so much, this is really heavy and cool. This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really, because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show but really, he can have chemistry with a pebble," she shared with the crowd. "So I loved being Andrew's pebble in this."

She added, "Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

During her acceptance speech, Phoebe thanked her "amazing director" and director of photography.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

But she also had to give credit to the BBC for taking a chance on a special show.

"Thank you to BBC for picking up this little scrap of a show and bringing it all the way here," she shared. "It means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Well done, Phoebe!

Trending Stories

Latest News
1917

1917 Wins Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Renée Zellweger Says Playing Judy Garland Is One of Her Greatest "Blessings'' at 2020 Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais Truly Didn't Care As He Hosted the 2020 Golden Globes

Quentin Tarantino, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Wins Best Picture Musical or Comedy at 2020 Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Entertainment , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.