Taron Egerton Rockets His Way to His First Golden Globes Trophy For Rocketman

Taron Egerton has rocketed his way to his first Golden Globes win!

On Sunday night, Scarlett Johanssonand Chris Evanspresented the actor with the Golden Globes trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

Egerton, who played Elton Johnin Rocketman, beat out Leonardo DiCaprioDaniel CraigRoman Griffin Davis and Eddie Murphy to win the honor at the organization's 2020 ceremony.

The moment that the actor was announced as the winner, Elton John (who was sitting at a table with Egerton) celebrated as the performer took to the stage.

With a shaky voice, Egerton joked that he wished he had "written something" and went on to say how he was, "So honored to be nominated alongside legitimate icons."

"This role has changed my life, it's been the best experience of my life," he continued. 

He then went on to thank the team behind the film, giving his thanks to Elton's spouse David Furnish, "For allowing me to believe I was the man to play your husband."  

He capped off his speech with a special shout-out to Elton John, gushing, "Thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend."

As he got the light to get off stage, he quickly snuck in an appreciation for his mother, finishing with, "This one's for you, ma'am."

The win came off the heels of other amazing moments from tonight's show, like Brad Pitt taking home a trophy for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

To keep up with all the coverage, from red carpet looks to the cutest couples at tonight's show, stay tuned on E! for the latest.

