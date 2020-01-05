Paul Rudd Has a "Side Hustle" Business You Might Not Know About

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 7:35 PM
What's it like playing two versions of yourself?
"It's a little strange but you start to get into the groove of being able to kind of keep track of both in my mind," Golden Globes nominee Paul Rudd told E! News' Ryan Seacrest at tonight's red carpet of his role in the Netflix comedy Living With Yourself. "It can get a little confusing when I'm not looking at anything."
But acting isn't Rudd's only gig these days. In fact, he has a sweet "side hustle" some fans might not know of.
"Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton and I and my wife, we own a candy store called Samuel's Sweet Shop. It's in Rhinebeck, NY, check it out!" Rudd dished.
As for his top candy pick, he revealed, "My favorites right now, sour Santas."
"Can you still have a sour Santa right now?" Seacrest asked?
"I think they last till about February," Rudd smiled.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?