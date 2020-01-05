Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Over Wife Rita Wilson During Epic Speech at 2020 Golden Globes

We have nothing for thanks for national treasure Tom Hanks!

The legendary star was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and in true Hanks fashion, he began his epic speech by making fun of himself, pointing out one of his earlier projects that was included in the montage of his performances.

"Tell the truth now, can I just see a show of hands? How many people in this room have a clip package that includes The Love Boat, anybody?" Hanks asked the crowd, before briefly singing the series' theme song.

But Hanks, who has won four Golden Globes in his career, winning Best Actor for his performances in Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, quickly got emotional⁠—beginning to cry⁠ and taking a moment to compose himself—when he began talking about his family, including wife Rita Wilson and his children, who were in attendance.

"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is...five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man," the 63-year-old said, "and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn't be standing here if they didn't have to put up with that I can't tell you how much your love means to me."