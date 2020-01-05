Beyoncé and Jay Z Win the 2020 Golden Globes After They Bring Their Own Champagne

Pop, fizz, clink!

Awards season has officially commenced. On Sunday, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. From fierce and fabulous fashion to Ricky Gervais' cheeky opening monologue, this awards show is already proving to be unforgettable.

However, there was one moment at the star-studded show that ruled the entire night: Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought their own champagne.

Cue the lyrics: "Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apes--t?"

No, seriously! The celebrity power couple rolled up to the 77th annual ceremony in complete style. It appeared their bodyguard was holding a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne, as the Homecoming star and her husband made their way back to their seats.

According to an eyewitness, the 50-year-old music producer and business man was seen pouring champagne for people at his table, which included Portia De Rossi. "Jay just handed Portia a glass and she smiled and took a photo," the insider shared.