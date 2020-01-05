Patricia Arquette Gets Real About the State of the World in Sobering 2020 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

NBC
by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:55 PM
NBC
You can always count on Patricia Arquette to deliver an acceptance speech that transcends the moment and speaks to larger things than Hollywood and awards.
And things were no different when she took the stage, at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5—rocking pink-framed sunglasses, no less!—to accept the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for her work in Hulu's The Act. And we could describe her sobering and sincere speech-turned-call to action, but we'd rather just let it speak for itself because it's just that powerful.
"Thank you so much, a wonderful surprise. Thank you for my fellow nominees, the Hollywood Foreign Press, and to UCP and to Hulu," she began. "To Joey King, my phenomenal co-star, I love you so much. You're a gift. Incredible talent. To my kids, to my agent and manager. And I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we're not going to look back on this night in the history books."
"We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites," she continued. "Young people risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids' heads. And the continent of Australia on fire."
From there, she pleaded with her colleagues in the room and those watching at home. "So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world for our kids and their kids," she concluded. "We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg, and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you."
To take home the trophy, Arquette beat out the likes of Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown, Toni Collette in Unbelievable, Meryl Steep in Big Little Lies, and Emily Watson in Chernobyl.
