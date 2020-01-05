EXCLUSIVE!

Lauren Graham Sets the Record Straight About Possible Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cameo

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:50 PM

Lauren Graham is on rumor patrol!

Earlier this year, rumors started swirling about whether or not Graham would appear in the upcoming third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Of course, the Amazon series was created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino so it totally seems possible, right? Well, E! News' Giuliana Rancic asked Graham to set the record straight about a possible cameo on tonight's 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

"You know, when we finally did the Gilmore Girls movies I thought that rumors about Gilmore Girls-related things would be done. But no!" Graham told us exclusively. "And I'm actually thrilled about this one because Amy and I talk all the time and I'd love to work with her in any capacity. There's nothing on the books but love the show."

While we won't be seeing Graham on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel any time soon, fans can catch her Jan. 7 on NBC's new musical comedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alongside co-star Jane Levy.

"I love Jane so much, I think she's fantastic and the show's really special," Graham gushed.
 
Levy explained of the show's concept, "It's as if right now you would be singing to me and nobody else can hear it, so I know what you're truly feeling right now...Maybe it's heartbreak, maybe it's longing, maybe it's extreme happiness."
 
"I read it and I thought it was so special and it has been a special experience," Graham added.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

