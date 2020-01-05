Laura Dern Thankful to Give "Voice to the Voiceless" Divorce Lawyers in Hilarious Golden Globes Speech

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Laura Dern, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Laura Dern gives good acceptance speech.

After the beloved actress was awarded the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 for her work in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, she took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and proved that she's got jokes.

She began in the traditional heartfelt manner and it seemed as though things might stay that way for the duration. "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. My first time I was here I was 14 years old," she started. "It's a great honor to be with you tonight and to share this evening with extraordinary fellow actors who I so admire. Thank you for your incredible work. We long to be of service to give voice to the voiceless. And thanks to the brilliant Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that. Give voice, pay tribute, to the divorce lawyer. Long, long overdue."

 

If you haven't checked out Marriage Story yet either in theaters or on Netflix, Dern plays the divorce attorney representing Scarlett Johansson's in her contentious split from ex Adam Driver.

Photos

See the Winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

Of course, from there, things got serious again.

"Thank you, Noah, for your seamless perfection, your guidance, your mentorship forever. Thank you to the most amazing cast, the dream cast of Adam and Scarlett and Alan and Ray and Julie and Merritt and everyone who worked on this film, our crew. To the incredible Netflix, our fearless leaders...I just want to say I feel so blessed to be part of a film that, yes, tells the story of a family finding their way for their child through the end of a marriage, but the global look that Noah takes at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater. Perhaps our planet, even. So thank you so much, Noah, for the most incredible ride ever. All my love. Thank you all."

To take home the trophy, Dern beat out the likes of Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Annette Bening in The Report, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Margot Robbie in Bombshell.

Congrats to Laura and all divorce lawyers everywhere!

Trending Stories

Latest News
1917

1917 Wins Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Renée Zellweger Says Playing Judy Garland Is One of Her Greatest "Blessings'' at 2020 Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais Truly Didn't Care As He Hosted the 2020 Golden Globes

Quentin Tarantino, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Wins Best Picture Musical or Comedy at 2020 Golden Globes

Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies , Entertainment , Laura Dern
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.