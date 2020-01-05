See Brad Pitt Stop for a Photography Lesson at the 2020 Golden Globes, Because Why Not

Brad Pitt must have felt that tonight was as good a time as any to get behind the camera.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star, a nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, was at the 2020 Golden Globes, strolling up the red carpet, when he stopped to try out an obliging photographer's equipment.

"Now, where do I look? Right through there?... Cool," we imagine him saying as he peered through the viewfinder.